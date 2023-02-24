Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots, helping the Canucks to a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Thursday.
Kuzmenko knotted the game at 2-2 with just over 30 seconds to play in the game off a rebound in front of Jordan Binnington. The rookie forward has scored in four straight games and is currently on a five-game point streak with seven points in that span. On the season, Kuzmenko has 27 goals and 51 points in 57 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Scoring streak reaches four games•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Tallies goal vs. Flyers•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Earns two points•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Scores in Vancouver's overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Inks two-year extension•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Pots pair of goals•