Kuzmenko recorded a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey on Monday.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring 3:35 into the game. He improved to 22 goals and 44 points in 49 contests this season. Kuzmenko was held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but right before that he contributed four goals and seven points over a five-game scoring streak from Jan. 15-24.