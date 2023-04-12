Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Kuzmenko has started to falter a bit late in the season -- he's gone seven games without a multi-point effort. Part of that downturn is due to different usage, as head coach Rick Tocchet has separated Kuzmenko from star center Elias Pettersson in recent games. Kuzmenko's still had an excellent first NHL campaign with 39 tallies, 72 points (18 on the power play), 142 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 80 appearances.