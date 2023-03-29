Kuzmenko tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Kuzmenko tied the game 2-2 late in the first period with a power-play goal. He'd add a second tally in the third, ripping a shot past Jordan Binnington from the slot. The 27-year-old rookie now has points in four straight contests, recording three goals and four assists over that stretch. Kuzmenko is up to 37 goals and 68 points through 73 games this season.