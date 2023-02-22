Kuzmenko contributed two goals in Vancouver's 5-4 shootout loss to Nashville on Tuesday.
It was Kuzmenko's fifth multi-goal game of the 2022-23 campaign. He's up to 26 markers and 50 points in 56 contests this season. The 27-year-old is on a four-game scoring streak, providing four goals and six points over that span.
