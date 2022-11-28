Kuzmenko scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Kuzmenko has three goals and six assists during a five-game point streak, including four multi-point efforts. The winger's overtime tally Sunday was the first of his young NHL career. The 26-year-old has been a great fit with the Canucks so far, racking up 10 goals, 10 helpers, 48 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and six power-play points from 21 contests. He also had two hits Sunday, the first checks he's been credited with -- his game revolves solely around scoring.
