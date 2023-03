Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kuzmenko has surged to the 30-goal plateau, tallying eight times while adding five assists over his last 11 games. The 27-year-old's goal Wednesday put the Canucks briefly ahead by a 2-1 score. The winger has 57 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 63 contests overall.