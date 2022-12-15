Kuzmenko produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Kuzmenko helped out on a Sheldon Dries goal in the second period, which tied the game at 3-3. In the shootout, Kuzmenko netted the only tally, sending the Canucks to their fourth win in five games. The 26-year-old winger continues to look comfortable in a top-six role, where he's racked up five points in the last four games. He's up to 13 goals, 13 helpers, 54 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 28 outings this season.