Kuzmenko inked a one-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kuzmenko has played exclusively overseas in the KHL during his professional career, including racking up 20 goals and 53 points for St. Petersburg SKA last season. The 26-year-old winger won't be joining Vancouver to toil away in the minors, so fantasy players should expect him to make the Opening Night roster. If he can bring his scoring touch to North America, Kuzmenko could return top-half fantasy value while pushing for a top-six role with the Canucks.