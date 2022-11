Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kuzmenko's scoring surge continued Saturday -- he's tallied six of his seven goals this year in the last five contests. He's scored four times and added one assist on the power play so far. The 26-year-old has 11 points, 35 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances, and his strong play lately has solidified his place in the top six.