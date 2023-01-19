Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Kuzmenko broke up Brian Elliott's shutout bid at 6:35 of the third period. The goal was Kuzmenko's first since he scored twice Jan. 5. The winger has made an impact in his first year in the league, notching 18 tallies, 21 assists, 73 shots on net and 11 power-play points through 43 contests. He's shooting a ridiculous 24.7 percent -- that should give fantasy managers some pause, as regression could pop up at a moment's notice.