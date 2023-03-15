Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Kuzmenko put the Canucks ahead 2-0 in the first period. He continued his recent torrid scoring pace -- he has 11 goals and four helpers over his last 12 games. For the season, the winger is up to 33 tallies, 60 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 65 appearances.