Kuzmenko notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

This was Kuzmenko's first multi-point effort since March 28. The 27-year-old didn't look out of place in his first NHL campaign, posting 39 goals, 35 assists, 143 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 81 contests. He'll have a tough time replicating his 27.3 shooting percentage in 2023-24 -- while his goal-scoring could be above-average, it's safe to assume some regression for Kuzmenko.