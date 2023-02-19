Kuzmenko found the back of the net in a 6-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Kuzmenko scored at 1:53 of the second period to give Vancouver a 2-1 edge. It was his 24th goal and 48th point in 55 games in 2022-23. The 27-year-old is on a three-game scoring streak, providing two goals and four points over that span.