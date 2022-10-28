Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Kuzmenko helped out on Ilya Mikheyev's opening tally before scoring one of his own in the second period. The two-point effort ended a four-game drought for Kuzmenko, who has struggled to be consistent to begin his NHL career. He has two tallies, two helpers, 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in eight outings -- the shot volume is encouraging, but he needs to do more with his top-six role to be a steady player in fantasy.