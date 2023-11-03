Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko set up the second of Brock Boeser's goals in the first period before scoring one of his own in the middle frame. This was Kuzmenko's second multi-point effort of the season, and he's managed two goals and five helpers over his last six games. Overall, the 27-year-old winger has three tallies, six helpers, 19 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests while filling a top-six role.