Kuzmenko (face) will miss Thursday's game against Calgary, according to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television.

Kuzmenko was struck in the face by the puck during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders. He has three goals and 14 points in 16 games this year. Linus Karlsson, who was summoned from AHL Abbotsford, will draw into the lineup Thursday.