Kuzmenko will be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Anaheim after sitting out the past two games as a healthy scratch, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Kuzmenko has chipped in five assists and nine shots on goal in his past nine outings. He has accounted for three goals, 14 points and 28 shots on net over 19 appearances this season. Kuzmenko is projected to be back alongside Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev in Tuesday's contest, and he'll likely also see some power-play time.