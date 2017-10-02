Play

Canucks' Andrey Pedan: Headed for waiver wire

Pedan was placed on waivers Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

It looks like the 2011 third-rounder will need to keep waiting to make his NHL debut, as he's likely to be reassigned to AHL Utica upon clearing waivers. Pedan managed 10 points and a whopping 100 PIM in 52 AHL games last year, so if he can shore up his offensive game in his age-24 season, he has an outside shot at delivering value one day in the deepest leagues given his penchant for the penalty box.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories