Canucks' Andrey Pedan: Headed for waiver wire
Pedan was placed on waivers Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
It looks like the 2011 third-rounder will need to keep waiting to make his NHL debut, as he's likely to be reassigned to AHL Utica upon clearing waivers. Pedan managed 10 points and a whopping 100 PIM in 52 AHL games last year, so if he can shore up his offensive game in his age-24 season, he has an outside shot at delivering value one day in the deepest leagues given his penchant for the penalty box.
