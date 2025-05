Ravinskis agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Thursday.

Ravinski split his time between HPK Hameenlinna and Kettera Imatra this season, logging a combined 16 goals and 22 helpers in 50 contests. With his entry-level deal in hand, the 22-year-old winger will likely link up with AHL Abbotsford for the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign.