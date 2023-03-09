Beauvillier notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Beauvillier opened March with a pair of scoreless efforts, but he's picked up two helpers over his last two contests. He set up Andrei Kuzmenko's go-ahead tally in the second period. Beauvillier has been excellent on the Canucks' top line with 13 points through 15 games since he was traded from the Islanders, and he has 33 points, 147 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 64 outings this season.