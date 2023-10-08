Beauvillier (illness) missed practice Sunday, according to Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News.
Beauvillier still has plenty of time to recover before Opening Night on Wednesday against Edmonton. Consider him day-to-day for now. Beauvillier produced 18 goals, 40 points, 176 shots on net and 78 hits in 82 games between the Islanders and Canucks last season.
