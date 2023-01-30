The Islanders dealt Beauvillier to Vancouver on Monday along with Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Bo Horvat.
Beauvillier has produced nine goals and 20 points in 49 games this season. He still has another season left on his three-year, $12.45 million contract. Beauvillier is likely to occupy a top-six forward spot with the Canucks.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Manages helper in overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Bangs home game-winner•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Scoreless in six straight•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Three points against Panthers•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Hands out helper Saturday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Scores late in loss•