The Islanders dealt Beauvillier to Vancouver on Monday along with Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Bo Horvat.

Beauvillier has produced nine goals and 20 points in 49 games this season. He still has another season left on his three-year, $12.45 million contract. Beauvillier is likely to occupy a top-six forward spot with the Canucks.