Beauvillier supplied a goal in Vancouver's 5-4 overtime loss to Calgary on Friday.

Beauvillier was on an eight-game goal-scoring drought, though he did record three assists in that span. His marker came late in the second period to give the Canucks a 4-3 edge. Beauvillier has 17 goals and 38 points in 75 outings in 2022-23.

