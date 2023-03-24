Beauvillier notched an assist and added three hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Beauvillier helped out on an Andrei Kuzmenko tally in the first period. Through 11 games in March, Beauvillier has a goal and five helpers, slowing down noticeably after his impressive February following his trade from the Islanders. The 25-year-old winger has 17 points in 22 outings with the Canucks, putting him at 37 points through 71 appearances overall.