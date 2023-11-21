Beauvillier notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Beauvillier snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on Quinn Hughes' second-period tally. Over his last nine contests, Beauvillier has been limited to two assists. That drop in production has seen him bumped down onto the fourth line lately. He's at seven points, 35 shots on goal, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating through 19 appearances this season.