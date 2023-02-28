Beauvillier logged two goals and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Beauvillier tallied a goal in each of the first two periods before adding an assist on Andrei Kuzmenko's overtime winner. Beauvillier has been on fire since joining Vancouver, logging 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 11 games. Overall, he's up to 15 goals and 14 assists through 60 games between the Canucks and Islanders. Beauvillier could be a sneaky scoring option down the stretch, playing on a line with Kuzmenko and Elias Pettersson.