Beauvillier logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Beauvillier hit the skids late in the season, logging just four points over the Canucks' last 15 games. He had 20 points for both the Canucks (33 games) and Islanders (49 contests), making this a career year for the 25-year-old winger. He added 176 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-10 rating.