Beauvillier notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Beauvillier helped out on a Carson Soucy goal in the third period. The helper was Beauvillier's first point through eight games this season. That slump has caused him to fall to the fourth line after beginning the season in a middle-six role, though his place in the lineup is secure for now. The winger has taken his chances with 16 shots on net while adding seven blocked shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating this season.