Beauvillier scored a goal and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Beauvillier has tallied twice over his last three games, but he's also gone minus-3 with six PIM. The 25-year-old has been bumped down the lineup in favor of Dakota Joshua, which doesn't bode well for Beauvillier's chances of ending the year strong. He's at 18 tallies, 39 points, 172 shots on net, 69 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 77 contests between the Canucks and the Islanders.