Beauvillier notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Beauvillier continues to thrive on the Canucks' top line. Since he was included in the return from the Islanders in the Bo Horvat trade, Beauvillier has amassed six goals and six assists over 14 contests. The 25-year-old winger's move west has made him a solid fantasy option in standard formats. He's at 32 points, 146 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-5 rating through 63 outings this season.