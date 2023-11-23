Beauvillier managed an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Beauvillier set up Nils Hoglander's opening goal at 16:23 of the first period. The assist was Beauvillier's second in as many games. The 26-year-old winger is up to eight points, 37 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 20 appearances this season. While he's been a decent depth scorer, he remains on the fourth line at even strength.
