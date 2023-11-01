Beauvillier notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Beauvillier helped out on the first and last goals of the game. The 26-year-old started the year cold with seven scoreless outings, but he's earned three helpers over the last two games to get his offense going. He's up to 17 shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating this season. Beauvillier's fantasy value isn't great when he's in a bottom-six role, but there doesn't appear to be a clear path up the lineup for the winger.