Beauvillier scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Beauvillier's first point as a Canuck came against his former team -- he scored the game-winning tally with 3:02 left in the third period Thursday. The 25-year-old should continue to have a chance to be productive with the Canucks. He's seeing first-line usage alongside Elias Pettersson, and head coach Rick Tocchet has also given Beauvillier more of a look on the power play. In 52 contests between the Canucks and the Islanders this year, he has 10 tallies, 11 helpers, 120 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating.