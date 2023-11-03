Beauvillier scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Beauvillier piled on in the third period with his pair of goals, which came in his 500th career appearance. The winger has been heating up just ahead of the milestone -- all five of his points this season have come over the last three contests. He's added 19 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 10 outings.