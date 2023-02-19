Beauvillier contributed two goals in Vancouver's 6-2 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Beauvillier's second goal of the contest proved to be the game-winner. He has 13 goals and 26 points in 56 games this season. Beauvillier has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last five games.
