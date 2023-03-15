Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Beauvillier's second-period marker ended up as the game-winning goal, his fifth of the season, which matches his career high in the category. The 25-year-old has three points through six games in March, and he's at 16 goals, 34 points, 154 shots, 57 hits and a minus-4 rating through 66 outings between the Canucks and the Islanders this season.