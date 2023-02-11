Beauvillier scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

After failing to find the scoresheet in his first two games with Vancouver, Beauvillier has found a groove with power-play tallies in back-to-back contests. The 25-year-old figures to continue getting prime minutes for the Canucks, but given that he's never scored more than 39 points in a season in the NHL, it's not yet clear just what his upside might be in a top-line role.