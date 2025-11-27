Romani notched two assists in Michigan State University's 5-2 win over Colgate University on Wednesday.

Romani joined the Spartans this season after a four-year career in the OHL. He has eight points through 13 contests after racking up 35 points in 35 regular-season outings and 24 points in 16 playoff games between the OHL's Barrie and North Bay last year. Romani is a sixth-round pick of the Canucks and will likely play through most or all of his eligibility in the NCAA.