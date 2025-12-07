Romani scored two goals in Michigan State University's 3-1 win over the University of Michigan on Saturday.

Romani helped the Spartans salvage a weekend split with their in-state rivals, sending the Wolverines to just their fourth loss of the season. Over 16 appearances this season, Romani is up to five goals and 10 points, as well as a plus-4 rating. He's likely to continue being a complementary piece of the puzzle for Michigan State in his first year with the team.