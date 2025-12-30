Romani scored a goal and added an assist in Michigan State University's 4-1 win over Michigan Tech on Monday.

Romani has posted a pair of one-goal, one-assist efforts over the Spartans' last two games. That puts him at seven goals and seven helpers through 18 appearances this season, his first in the NCAA. The Canucks prospect has had little trouble adjusting to a tougher level after an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign in the OHL.