Roussel picked up an assist, two shots on net and two hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Roussel has three points over his last four games. The 30-year-old is up to 11 points, 39 PIM, 37 shots and 34 hits in 30 contests this season. While he shouldn't be counted on for offense in season-long fantasy formats, his propensity for taking penalties could make him worth a look as a depth option in DFS.