Roussel (face) will return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 3 against the Wild, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Roussel exited Tuesday's Game 2 after taking a puck to the face and didn't return, but he'll be back in action Thursday after getting stitched up. The 30-year-old winger is expected to skate on Vancouver's third line during Game 3.