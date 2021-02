Roussel is in the lineup Tuesday against Montreal, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Roussel sat out Monday's tilt with the Canadiens as a healthy scratch, but he's set to re-enter the fold on the third line in place of Jake Virtanen. Through 11 games this year, Roussel has two assists, 21 hits and 25 PIM in 12:06 of average ice time.