Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Bags power-play helper
Roussel posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Roussel picked up the secondary helper on Jake Virtanen's goal during a lengthy 5-on-3 situation. The French winger isn't typically used on the power play -- he hadn't earned a point on special teams since 2016-17. Roussel has been highly productive since returning from a knee injury, with six points, 14 shots on goal and 13 hits in nine games.
