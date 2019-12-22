Roussel posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Roussel picked up the secondary helper on Jake Virtanen's goal during a lengthy 5-on-3 situation. The French winger isn't typically used on the power play -- he hadn't earned a point on special teams since 2016-17. Roussel has been highly productive since returning from a knee injury, with six points, 14 shots on goal and 13 hits in nine games.