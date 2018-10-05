Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Cleared to practice
Roussel (concussion) has been cleared to practice.
Roussel participated in his first practice as a Canuck on Friday, which marked a big step forward in his recovery, but there's still no timetable for his return to game action. Vancouver should continue to update his status as he works his way back from a concussion he suffered during training camp.
