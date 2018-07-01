Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Closing in on deal with Vancouver

Roussel is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Canucks drawing $3.25 million annually, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The signing period will not officially begin until 12 p.m. ET. However, Roussel almost assuredly will end up in Vancouver, as this news comes from a highly credible source. The French-born winger has accumulated 64 goals and 77 assists over 413 career contests -- all with Dallas. He went from averaging 15:31 of ice time in 2016-17 to a paltry 12:26 mark last season, so a change of scenery could do wonders for Roussel and his chances of improving in 2018-19.