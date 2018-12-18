Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Collects assist
Roussel picked up an assist in Sunday's win over Edmonton.
The point ends a three-game skid for Roussel, and brings him up to 14 points in 31 games this season. He's also racked up 69 PIM, which is the second highest amount in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Multiple points in upset win•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Not at practice•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Gearing up for return Saturday•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Hampered by shoulder injury•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Will miss Thursday's game•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Fined for biting incident•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...