Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Deposits opening tally
Roussel scored a goal, dished three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Roussel scored just 2:49 into the game, although his tally didn't have much impact by the end. The French winger has amassed four goals, an assist, and 12 hits through eight contests this year.
