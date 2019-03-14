Roussel will miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Roussel finishes his first campaign in Vancouver with a career-high 31 points (nine goals) in 65 games, finally topping the 30-point mark after coming within five points of doing so four times in six seasons with Dallas. He still has three seasons left on his contract after this one at a $3 million AAV.