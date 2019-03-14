Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Done for season
Roussel will miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Roussel finishes his first campaign in Vancouver with a career-high 31 points (nine goals) in 65 games, finally topping the 30-point mark after coming within five points of doing so four times in six seasons with Dallas. He still has three seasons left on his contract after this one at a $3 million AAV.
More News
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Sees time on top line•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Pots eighth goal•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Gets green light Saturday•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Illness may keep him out Saturday•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Has modest three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...